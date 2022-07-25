Kwara Gov Approves Payment Of Outstanding Entitlement To Former Kwara Express Staff

Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRazaq Andulrahmam, has approved payment of outstanding entitlement of former staff of Harmony Transport Services Limited (Kwara Express).

The governor has continued to clear the backlog of debts owed by the previous administration without owing workers in the state since he assumed office on May 29, 2019.

Historically, the AbdulRazaq-led Kwara State Government fully implemented the 30,000 minimum wage a step several miles away from the “Geri-gedi” salary adopted by the previous administrations.