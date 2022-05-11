News
Kwara Gov Appoints Barrister Senior Ibrahim New Attorney General
Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed Barrister Senior Ibrahim Sulyman as the new Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice for Kwara State, according to a statement on Wednesday.
The young, brilliant lawyer was until now the Honourable Commissioner for Tertiary Education in the state.
Senior is a 2008 law graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
His former ministry will be overseen by the Permanent Secretary pending appointment of a new political head, the statement added.