Kwara GIS Begins Renovation Of Offices, Installation Of Equipment

Kwara State Geographic Information Service (KW-GIS) has commenced the renovation of its offices and installation of new equipment to aid its transition to full automation and digitisation.

Established in 2021 under the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, KW-GIS is to provide modern and efficient land administration in Kwara State.

The agency has since improved land administration and other processes related to land with the use of technology and digital platforms.

It has also led to the harmonisation of all departments dealing with land administration to minimise bottlenecks and enhance efficiency.

The reforms at KW-GIS will also secure land documents and curtail activities of land grabbers, as efforts are ongoing to digitise and serialise R of O, C of O, and other title documents.

KW-GIS will collate, gather, analyse and digitise all geospatial data in the state and store them in a central database that can deliver products such as maps, satellite imageries, survey plans, building permits, among others.