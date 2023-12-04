Kwara Garment Factory to Commence Operation Q1 2024

The Kwara Garment Factory will be launched in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024. The initiative adjudged to be a factory of the future already has 570 sewing machines installed. The first in West Africa cutting machine with a capacity to cut 10,000 polo shirts per 8-hour shift.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant, New Media to the Kwara State Governor, Fafoluyin Olayinka.

According to the statement, also installed is a 9-color, 12-hand embroidery machine capable of 1,000 stitches per minute. To back it up, a 6-color, 9-hand embroidery machine has also been installed.

Olayinka stated that the machines are currently undergoing pre-commissioning tests by the manufacturers.

He continued, “The Governor has led the way by appointing a seasoned UK-trained business administrator, Hajia Bukola Adedeji as the Managing Director to oversee the manpower to power the factory.

“She has been mandated to recruit applicants with the best CVs and since she assumed office, she has exhibited uncommon passion and dedication to the birth of the company.

“The human resources search team consists of Stratica Consulting, a seasoned private sector human resources practitioner, an Ilorin-based fashion expert, Hajjwels and a representative of the Ministry of Business Innovation and Technology.

“The team is adopting best practices and techniques in identifying the best hands among those who applied through the job portal made public by the state government to actualize the Governor’s vision.

“Nothing is being left undone to make this project a reality and a pride of not just Kwara State but of Nigeria at large.

“Another set of shortlisted online applicants will be invited for an aptitude test on the 14th of December 2023 for various operational roles within the factory.

“The recruitment exercise at the Garment Factory will be continuous and in batches.

“The garment factory is built to grow the state’s economy and 2,000 direct jobs will be created along its different value chains.”