Kwara Garment Factory Opens Link for 300 New Vacancies

Kwara Garment Factory has announced vacancies for 300 new vacancies for production workers.

The job openings include designers, cutters, embroiders, machine operators, sewing machine operators, and packing and finishing staff.

Applicants should have at least secondary school certificate, and are to apply online.

Submission of application ends at 6p.m. on Friday January 19, 2024.

The garment factory, the largest in West Africa, commences operation soon, with long value chains and huge implications for socioeconomic growth of the state.

The Garment Factory had earlier advertised, screened, and hired several other categories of workers, including supervisors and other senior management workers.

The garment factory is one of the several projects of Governor Andulrahman Abdulrazaq, designed to create jobs, scale up the economic base of Kwara State, and improve the standard of living of the people.