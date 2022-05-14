Kwara Farmer, Three Others Jailed For Cybercrime In Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC on Friday, May 13, 2022 secured the conviction of a 29 year-old farmer, Yusuf Abiodun Babatunde from Osi, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State and three others for offences bordering on impersonation and retention of proceeds of crime.

The three other convicts are Abdulrahman Mudashir Aileru from Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara State; one Uthman Busari from Oyo State and Adewole Iyanuoluwa from Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court Ilorin convicted and sentenced the defendants to various jail terms upon their ‘guilty plea’ to the separate charges brought against them by the EFCC.

Sesan Ola, Andrew Akoja and Rasheedat Alao who prosecuted the cases on behalf of the Commission reviewed the facts of the cases. The counsel tendered exhibits recovered from the defendants at the point of arrest, which were admitted in evidence. The items include phones, laptops, a car and the extra-judicial statements of the defendants.