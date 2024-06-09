Kwara Concludes Airlifting As Last Flight Departs For Saudi Saturday’s Dawn

The airlifting of the 2024 Hajj pilgrims from Kwara State has been successfully concluded with the departure of the final batch from Gen. Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin on Saturday, June 8th, 2024 at exactly 3:06 am local time. The airlifting was initially scheduled for Thursday, June 6th, 2024, but was delayed due to technical issues developed by the aircraft designated for the journey.

The inaugural flight of the State took place on May 21st, 2024, when over 300 pilgrims travelled to Saudi Arabia to participate in the ongoing Hajj exercise. Subsequent flights, including pilgrims from Ondo and Ekiti States, followed, with the penultimate and the last flights being the only night and dawn departure recorded in the twelve air transportations. With the airlifting of the last batch via Max Airline, a total of 3102 pilgrims had therefore travelled to Saudi Arabia through the Kwara airspace, according to a statement made available to the press by the media aide to the State contingent Leader, Bolaji Aladie.

Professor Mashood Jimba, the Chairman of the Pilgrim Board, expressed gratitude to the State Government for their unwavering support throughout the entire operation while commending the selection of former Kwara Central Senator, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, as the Contingent Leader for this year. He highlighted Oloriegbe’s significant role and influence in their achievements. Prof. Jimba also extended appreciation to the aviation regulatory agencies for their partnership and collaboration, which contributed to the smooth execution of the exercise.

On his part, the State Contingents Leader, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, expressed gratitude to Allah for the successful airlifting process, despite encountering some inevitable challenges that were promptly resolved as they arose. He assured the relatives of the pilgrims that the Board officials and NAHCON executives have taken comprehensive measures to ensure the well-being of the pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia without any difficulties.

Dr. Oloriegbe called for prayers from the people of Kwara State for continued success in fulfilling their duties during the spiritual journey. He extended heartfelt wishes for a blissful Eid-el-Adha festival to the Muslim Ummah and a successful outing in the Grand Durbar celebration to the people of Ilorin Emirate.