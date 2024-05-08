Kwara Begins Payment of CONPCASS, CONTEDISS Salary Structure

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mary Arinde, has called on Heads of State-owned Tertiary Institutions across Kwara State to continue to uphold the policy thrust of the present administration in order to enhance efficiency of the institutions.

Arinde made the call on Wednesday during the bimonthly meeting of Heads of State owned tertiary institutions, held at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Ilorin.

The Commissioner applauded the commitment and dedication of the institutions, noting that “all Heads of Tertiary Institutions have demonstrated commitment, passion and hardwork at ensuring the growth and development of this Ministry in recent time, which makes you an amazing team to work with”.

Arinde implored the Management and Staff of the various institutions to sow seeds of dedication, hard work, and commitment, pointing out that the reward shall yield productive fruits and efficient service delivery.

She also enjoined them to take their health issues and general well-being with utmost priority by engaging in routine health checks to avoid system breakdown.

“Your Families are a significant part of you, ensure you cultivate a robust relationship and companionship with them”, the Commissioner added.

Arinde further encouraged the management of the institutions to embark on regular auditing in order to curb fraud in their accounting departments.

The Provost, Kwara State College of Education, Oro, Mukaila Aremu appreciated the state government for the recent approval and disbursement of CONPCASS and CONTEDISS for Staffers of Tertiary Institutions in the State.

Aremu disclosed that College of Education, Oro, would be hosting the conference of Registrars across the country, which is first of its kind in the state, and thereby sought the support of the State Government towards a successful hosting.

Speaking on behalf of other institutions, Aremu appealed to the Ministry to facilitate the renovation of the internal roads network within the institutions, which he said, are grossly in dilapidated form and affecting the ease of movement within the colleges.

In his submission, the Provost, College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Hadi Saad explained that the College has gotten assurance from the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) for the provision of E-library with one year of free internet access.

Saad added that the reaccreditation of Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has also been implemented, which would further upscale effective service delivery.