Kwara: Army Deploys Officers In Edu To Strengthen Security

The Nigerian Army has again deployed its officers to Edu in the northern part of Kwara State.

This is part of Governor AbdulRazaq’s effort to strengthen security in all areas of the state.

The soldiers are combing major forests in the local government area to fish out criminal elements.

The state government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has continued to partner and support the military and relevant security agencies to keep Kwara State safe.

Similar deployment of security personnel had been made in Kaiama, Eiyenkorin-Peke-Okolowo, Baruten, among others. The efforts have recorded maximum impacts.