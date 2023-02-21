Kwankwaso Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Atiku – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party has said its candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will not step down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress or Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party before Saturday’s presidential election.

The party’s National Campaign Secretary, Folasade Aliu, who spoke during a live appearance on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict, on Tuesday, said Kwankwaso is prepared and focused on winning the seat of the presidency.

“We are preparing for this and we are telling Nigerians one-on-one the love we have for this country,” she said.

“So, the issue of Kwankwaso is stepping down or merging with Tinubu or stepping down for Atiku is absolute nonsense. It’s not going to happen. It’s just the strategy of some mischievous people. As I speak with you, he is on the road, he is talking to people.

“We have gone to 600 plus local governments. Does that seem like somebody that is stepping down?” Aliu queried.

“We are not stepping down for anybody. NNPP is not merging with anybody. If you have something to offer Nigerians, let them know. If you don’t have, go home and sleep.”