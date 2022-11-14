Kwankwaso Won’t Step Down For Atiku – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has said it’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will not step down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Reports have had it that northern elders were pressuring Kwankwaso to step down for his fellow northern Atiku in the presidential race.

However, the NNPP spokesperson, Agbo Major, stressed that Kwankwaso would emerge the next president of the country.

He, however, rule out the possibility of alliance talk, which he said would be done on its terms.

When asked about the update on the alleged talks between his party and the presidential campaign team of the Labour Party, Agbo dismissed the report.

“Go and ask Okupe (Dr Doyin Okupe). He was the one who scuttled the first alliance talk because he came into the negotiation with his ‘unusual’ agenda that Obi should be made the president. How can Obi be president over Kwankwaso?”