Kwankwaso To Unveil Presidential Blueprint On Nov 1

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will on November 1 unveil his presidential blueprint to Nigerians.

NNPP disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The party stated that the Third RMK Colloquium earlier scheduled for October 31 had been postponed.

The statement partly read, “The 3rd RMK Colloquium, which is part of activities to mark the 66th Birthday of His Excellency, Engr Sen Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, is now to hold on Monday, 31 October 2022 by 10.00 am, at A-Class Park and Events Centre, Wuse II, Abuja.

“On the same day, His Excellency will meet with States Chairmen, Governorship and Senatorial Candidates as well as other Stakeholders to jointly take a look at his Blueprint for Nigeria and Nigerians, while the unveiling of the Blueprint comes up on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022.

“While regretting any inconvenience this postponement may have caused our esteemed members, we urge members of the NNPP family to redouble their efforts towards achieving great success for the party in the 2023 general elections.”