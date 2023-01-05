Kwankwaso Takes Swipe At Obasanjo Over Obi Endorsement

The New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that political leaders err by openly endorsing candidates ahead of elections.

Kwankwaso said this when he visited Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, at the Government House in Benin on Wednesday.

This comes.days after ormer President Olusegun Obasanjo and Ijaw national leader Edwin Clark publicly endorsed Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The endorsements, according to Kwankwaso, were motivated by racial and religious prejudices.

“Some of the people… we have seen on the news that they are supporting Mr A or Mr B, I think it is a big mistake. These are leaders I respect. There is a time in your life when you become a real statesman, not a politician.

“I can tell you also that any candidate or party that comes out with the face of ethnicity or the issue of religion, that party, that candidate, I can assure, at the national level, has failed that election before it starts.

“And I want to advise our leaders: they should stop disgracing themselves. We have so much respect for them,” Kwankwaso said.