Kwankwaso, Peter Obi Hold Talks For NNPP, Labour Party Merger

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are currently in talks with the Labour Party and it’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The talks are towards a merger between both party which might see one of the presidential aspirant step down to be the running mate of the other.

The NNPP, in a tweet on Saturday, said the goal of their discussions is to give Nigeria s the chance to live again.

The party posted, “We wish to inform Nigerians that our discussions with Peter Obi and the Labour Party are still ongoing. Special committee was set to discuss arrangements. We hope to give good results to give Nigerians a chance to be alive again.

The post added that Kwankwaso “had an interview with BBC Hausa, which clears the air and confirms possibility of a coalition between both parties and their Presidential candidates; to work together in ensuring victory.”