Kwankwaso Loves Igbo, Says NNPP

Boniface Aniebonam, founder and chairman, board of trustees of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has said the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, loves the Igbo.

This is as he said the former governor of Kano governor will focus on the maritime sector “where Igbos are the majority”, if elected president.

He said this at a meeting with stakeholders in the maritime sector organised by Prime Maritime Project in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, a huge number of Igbo are into import and export of goods and services in the maritime industry, hence, the need to support the NNPP presidential candidate.

“My presidential candidate loves Igbo so much. With Kwankwaso, a lot of issues will be resolved,” Aniebonam said .