Kwankwaso Can’t Be Running Mate To Peter Obi – Jibrin

Former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso cannot be a running mate to Peter Obi.

There have been talks for Kwankwaso to dump his presidential ambition and be the running mate of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

If such happens, it would mean a merger between Kwankwaso’s NNPP and Labour Party.

However, Jibrin who recently joined the NNPP said Kwankwaso can only be the presidential candidate.

He spoke on. Channels TV, “Very clearly, Kwankwaso will not be a running mate to Peter Obi. By every standard, Kwankwaso should be the presidential candidate due to his numerous experiences”.

“At the end of the day , when you look at contribution in terms of votes, it will be a ratio of about 70 to 30%. We are looking at bringing 70% of votes from the North”