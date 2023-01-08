Kwankwaso Blames APC, PDP For Nigeria’s Woes

The All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party combined, according to New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso, are to blame for Nigerians’ current hardship.

Kwankwaso said this while he was in Asaba as part of his tour of the South-South to canvass support before the general elections in February 2023.

He bragged that neither the PDP nor the current APC could beat the NNPP in the next elections.

He said, “I’m happy for the reception given to me in Asaba, the people have accepted me because I have all it takes to deliver this country from the bondage of APC and PDP.

“PDP and APC put together are what we are suffering today. These two parties have failed Nigerians. Let me tell you, PDP is bad, and APC is very bad.

“I was one of the founding fathers of PDP, they failed and we joined hands to form APC, again APC failed. That’s why we moved to NNPP to save this country.

“Poor leadership, lack of capacity, and integrity mostly characterised PDP and APC. They are only interested in themselves and their family.”

In response to the former president Olusegun Obasanjo endorsing the LP candidate, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso claimed that the endorsement was irrelevant because he already had the support of the general public.

You can’t just start endorsing someone when you’re sitting down. The president is not elected based on race, he continued.