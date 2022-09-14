Kuyi Bridge: Kwara Gov Promises Prompt Remedy

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday, assessed collapsed Kuyi bridge in Patigi. The bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning following heavy rain and flooding.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the Governor assured the people of Pategi that an immediate solution would be provided because of the economic importance of the bridge to the community.

“Though the road is a Federal Government project, contact has been made immediately to the right channel and they promised to send in the contractor for immediate action. “

Confirming the collapse of Kuyi bridge on Tuesday,

His Royal Highness Etsu Patigi and the vice chairman Kwara State Council of chiefs Alhaji Umar Ibrahim Bologi II described the incident as sad, as thousands of motorists and passengers would encounter hardship as the people of Patigi are cut off from the state capital.

The Emir called on the government to look at the environmental hazard the portion poses to the people of Pategi. He therefore appealed to the Federal and State government for quick intervention.

Part of the Deputy Governor’s entourage were the TIC Chairman Patigi, Alh. Ibrahim liman and Director Civil Engineering service, Min of Works, Engr. Biliaminu Folorunsho.