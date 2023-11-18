Kurt Cobain’s Final Tour Guitar Sells for Over $1.5m

In a momentous auction announcement on Friday, Julien’s Auctions revealed that the sky-blue, left-handed Fender Mustang played by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during the band’s In Utero tour has sold for an astounding $1.5 million. The American grunge icon’s final show took place on March 1, 1994, in Munich, Germany, and all available concert footage confirms that Cobain utilized this particular guitar that night, marking it as a significant piece of rock history.

Cobain, who tragically died by suicide in April 1994 at the age of 27, left an indelible mark on the music world. The final sale price of $1,587,500 for the iconic Mustang guitar underscores the enduring appeal of Cobain’s legacy.

Unlike many of his guitars that were intentionally destroyed on stage, this Mustang remained intact, adding to its rarity and historical significance. The auction follows the May sale of a smashed black Fender Stratocaster once owned by Cobain, which fetched an impressive $595,000 at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York.

In addition to Cobain’s guitar, Julien’s Auctions also announced the sale of a Gibson SG belonging to legendary musician Eric Clapton. Dubbed “The Fool,” this guitar, associated with Clapton’s time with the band Cream, sold for $1.27 million. The personalized psychedelic decoration on the SG makes it easily recognizable in rock history, symbolizing the “Summer of Love” and the counterculture movement of 1967.

A noteworthy aspect of these high-profile auctions is that a portion of the proceeds will be directed to the mental health charity Kicking the Stigma, adding a philanthropic dimension to the sale of these iconic musical instruments.