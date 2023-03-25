Kunle Afod, Nkechi Blessing, Others Mourn Actress Gbemisola Anjola

Nollywood actress, Akingbemisola Dorcas Anjola, has passed away.

The Pledge reported that the 33-year-old actress died on Friday, after a prolonged battle with ovarian cancer.

The tragic news was shared by the late actress’ colleague, Itele, who mourned her passing on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Allahu Akbar, RIP Gbemi. O ma se o. Vanity upon vanity 🕯 #inalillahiwainalillahirojiun”

Odunlade Adekola sharing a picture of a candle on his Instagram page wrote “R.I.P Gbemi.”

Kunle Afod wrote, “May she rest in the bosom of the Lord.”

Reacting to the news, Nkechi Blessing wrote, “Toh this one weak me.”

According to reports, the actress on Friday complained of memory loss and headache.

She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.