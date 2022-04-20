Kukah’s Response Unchristian, Says Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has fired back at Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, who recently responded to a comment by the presidential aide.

Kukah had during his Easter sermon lamented the rising insecurity in the country. He also criticized the President for the way he has been handling the security challenges.

This didn’t sit well with the Presidency which responded through Shehu, slamming the Bishop and accusing him of partisanship.

Shehu also slammed Kukah, saying his Easter sermon was all about politics and not Jesus Christ. He added that the cleric is all about hatred for President Muhammadu Buhari.

In response, Kukah, during an interview on Arise TV, stated that President Buhari himself knows he(Kukah) doesn’t hate him.

He said he criticizes the President’s policies the same way his wife and First Lady Aisha Buhari does.

Firing back, Garba Shehu tweeted, “A very un-Christian response. In fact he does not mention religion at all this time – his response is all politics and nothing but.”