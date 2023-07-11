Kukah Pained Buhari Didn’t Patronize Him – Adesina

Femi Adesina, a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has knocked the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah.

This was after Kukah stated that corruption became its ugliest under Buhari’s administration.

Kukah disclosed this at the 60th anniversary of the call to the bar of legal luminary Afe Babalola SAN, in Ado Ekiti on Monday.

The Bishop said, “We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria. Femi Falana, my friend here, will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms, and other terms.”

In reaction, Adesina tweeted, “Who listens to that Bishop again. He’s still pained that he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari, unlike in the past. As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us.”