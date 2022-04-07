Kourtney Kardashian Speaks On ‘Marrying’ Travis Barker

Reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian, has addressed rumours that she married her fiancé, Travis Baker, in Las Vegas over the weekend.

According to the reality TV star who shared pictures on her Instagram page, their marriage did happened but was without a license.

She said, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Kourtney, the oldest of the Kardashian clan has never been married.