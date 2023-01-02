Kola Abiola Pledges Good Governance If Elected President

If elected in 2023, Kola Abiola, the Peoples Redemption Party’s presidential candidate, has pledged to revive Nigerians’ fortunes and ambitions.

He pledged to implement measures that would benefit every Nigerian and promote difference, sincerity, and authentic government.

On Monday, at a novelty football game hosted by the PRP in Kwoi, Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Abiola made the vow while speaking to NAN.

Nigerians must vote for their future, the PRP presidential contender stated, adding that the “2023 general election is not about sentiment.”

“We will serve as bridge builders that will restore the future of our dear country,” he added.

Abiola said the PRP was in a strong position to carry on the heritage of the party’s founders, who also included his late father, Moshood Abiola, Aminu Kano, Balarabe Musa, Wole Soyinka, and Chinua Achebe.

“These are people who have been selfless and have lived their lives for the common good of the people and it is a challenge for myself and my vice presidential candidate, Haro Zego.

“We have a reputation to protect; we are bound and enticed by the legacies of the past regimes or godfathers.

“We will bring a difference, sincerity and true governance and make policies that will uplift every Nigerian,” Abiola said.