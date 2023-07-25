Kogi Police, Vigilante Nab Kidnappers, Rescue Victim

In compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Onuoha Bethrand to sustain the tempo on the ongoing onslaughts against criminal elements and to deny them safe haven in the State, the Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Ife-Olukotun in an intelligence-led operation in collaboration with the Local Vigilantes rescued one kidnapped Victim, neutralized two kidnappers and recovered one AK 49 Rifle with 14 Rounds of live ammunition.

This was consequent upon a report that, some hoodlums invaded a Camp of one Yahaya of Igbo-Ero in Ife-Olukotun and kidnapped him. It was further revealed that the hoodlums kidnapped another victim which they later released after robbing him of one Ram.

The Divisional Police Officer promptly swung into action, mobilized team of operatives in collaboration with the Local Vigilantes following intelligence stormed their hideout. On sighting the joint team, the hoodlums opened fire on them. During the gun duel that ensued, two suspected kidnappers were neutralized, the victim was rescued and one AK 49 Rifle with 14 Rounds of live ammunition were recovered. While other suspects escaped with bullet wounds. Effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police while commending the joint Police and Vigilantes team for the breakthrough, reiterates his determination to sustain the ongoing onslaught against criminal elements and to deny them safe heaven to operate in the State. The CP enjoins members of the public to continue to collaborate with the Security Forces to ensure adequate security of lives and properties in the State.