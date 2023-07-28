Kogi Police Presents Cheques To Families Of Deceased Cops

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command; CP Onuoha Bethran C, on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, presented Cheques worth N4,700,000.00k to Next of Kins of 8 Police Officers who died in active service on Wednesday 26th July, 2023.

The Assistance Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration ; ACP Rufus Odediran who represented the Commissioner of Police during the event noted that the Cheques were part of the IGP Welfare Insurance Scheme.

He appreciated the Ag IGP for his kind gesture and appealed to the families to make good use of the money while

wishing them safe journey back to their various destinations.

The beneficiaries thanked the Ag IGP and the State Police Command for the support and assured the Police of judicious use of the money.