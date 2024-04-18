Kogi People Were Slaves to Yahaya Bello – Frank Nweke

Former minister of information, Frank Nweke Jnr, has said the people of Kogi State were slaves to the immediate past governor f the state, Yahaya Bello.

According to him, Bello has no sense of responsibility and awareness, adding that public service meant nothing to him.

Nweke said this amid the money laundering allegation levelled against the former governor by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He aid on X, “The man is a specimen of those to whom political power must never be handed to. He carried on as if there was no tomorrow. The man had no sense of responsibility. It’s doubtful he had a sense of self-awareness. Public service and public trust meant nothing to him. He was reckless in his speech and his conduct. Kogi people were his slaves. Every and anything Kogi was his to do as he pleased. He only remembered he had a tenure when it ended. Now we know why he chose to squat with his successor, the new caitiff, in Lugard House.”

Concise News reported that Bello has been declared wanted by the EFCC in connection with alleged case of money laundering to the tune of N80,246,470,089.88.

This was made known in a flyer signed by the Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale.

The announcement followed a siege on Bello’s house by operatives of the commission which later stated that the former governor was whisked away by his successor, Governor Ahmed Ododo.

According to the flyer, “Bello, 48-year-old Ebiraman, is a native of Okenne Local Government of Kogi State. His last known address is: 9, Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja. Anybody with useful information as to their whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these number +2348093322644; its e-mail address: Info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”