Kogi Names Venue Of Induction For Newly Recruited Teachers

The Kogi State Science Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission has released the venue for the induction for the newly recruited Teachers in the State Secondary Schools.

The Venue for the Induction of the Newly Recruited Teachers at the three Senatorial District as released in a statement signed by Chairman of STETSCOM is scheduled as follows:

Central Senatorial District—– ECSS OGAMINANA.

Eastern Senatorial District—— OLS ANYIGBA.

Western Senatorial District—– ST. AUGUSTINE COLLEGE KABBA.

DATE : 15 FEBRUARY, 2023.

Time : 11:00am

Recalled that the Kogi State Government recently released names of over 1,000 successful applicants in the first phase of Teachers Recruitment Exercise to be recruited as Teachers in the State Secondary Schools.