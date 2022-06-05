Kogi Govt To Recruit Teachers

Kogi State Government has commenced recruitment of Teachers for Public Secondary Schools across the State.

A statement by Chairman, Kogi State Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission (STETCOMS), Mrs Cecilia Enezoz Cook explained that submission of applications commenced from 24th of May to 13th of June this year.

According to the statement, applicants must possess University Degree in Education and Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) in relevant subjects to be taught or related disciplines.

The statement noted that all applications are to be submitted in the office of executive Chairman of STETCOMS in Lokoja.

It explained that Teachers affected by staff audit, PTA teachers, as well retired teachers with physical energy and mental capacity have the chance to apply.