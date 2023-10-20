Kogi CP Orders Probe of Video of Injured Policeman

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Bethrand Onuoha, has ordered for an investigation into a trending video where a Police Officer was seen in the pool of his blood as a result of the Political clash in Idah.

The CP, while condemning the incident, noted that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department has been tasked to commence investigation.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Spokesman for the command, SP William Aya.

The statement read in part, “The CP reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to continue to engage the critical stakeholders in Election Security Management to ensure a secure environment for electoral process.

“He added that, the Command is ever determined in providing a level playing ground for all Political Parties as they embark on campaigns, rallies, procession among others.

“He sternly warns would-be trouble makers who are hell bent on causing violence and to undermine the credibility of the electoral process in the State to stay away from such act as the Police in synergy with other Security Agencies in Election Security Management will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone caught disrupting the electoral process.”