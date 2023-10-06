Kogi 2023: Melaye Opens Platform for Sacked Workers to Register Complaints

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 11, 2023 Kogi State governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye, has officially opened a platform for all the workers of Kogi State who were unjustly sacked by the outgoing administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Melaye also promised to review the cases of all those who were summarily relieved of their duties and unjustifiably thrown into the labour market.

According to him, the existential challenges in the state became heightened when the means of livelihood of many Kogites were lost, half salaries became the order of the months and the economy of the state, which was built around the civil service earnings, was paralyzed.

He assured the members of the Council of Ulama and the people of Kogi State that all the cases inputed to the platform would be reviewed and “there shall be justice.”

The PDP candidate made this known at the Council of Ulama in Lokoja Local Government on Thursday, as discosed in a statement signed by the PDP Ntional Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

“The moment we are elected into office and sworn-in, insha Allah, percentages salaries will become history, promotion without cash-backing will end and every worker in this state will get their dues as and when due,” Melaye was quoted as saying.

The Senator then recalled that many of the workers lost their lives while being invited for screening, pensioners are denied their benefits even as ordinary responsibilities of government like provision of water supply have been stopped.

He urged the sacked workers, including the lecturers of the state university, to enter their complaints in the platform created for the purpose of ensuring that they get justice.