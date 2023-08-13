Kogi 2023: ADC Pledges Support For Dino Melaye

In preparation for the upcoming Kogi State Governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Idah Local Government Area has taken a significant step by aligning its efforts to support Dino Melaye, a candidate under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dino Melaye, the former senator who represented Kogi West, garnered the endorsement of the ADC in a move that showcases a unified stance within the local political landscape.

As the election date draws nearer, the ADC’s decision to collapse its structure to support Melaye is a strategic move that aims to consolidate their efforts behind a single candidate, bolstering their collective influence and advocacy in Idah Local Government Area.

The transition from supporting the ADC to backing Dino Melaye’s governorship aspirations within the PDP highlights a coordinated and strategic approach taken by political groups to achieve their objectives in the electoral process. The choice to back Melaye, a well-known figure with a history of representation in the region, is likely to contribute to the shaping of local political dynamics leading up to the election.