Klopp Questions Southgate Amid Liverpool’s Draw with Man City

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, directed pointed remarks towards England’s manager, Gareth Southgate, following Liverpool’s intense draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

The clash concluded with a 1-1 scoreline, courtesy of goals from John Stones and Alexis Mac Allister, intensifying the Premier League title race with Arsenal, Liverpool, and City separated by a single point.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Klopp spotlighted Joe Gomez’s performance at left-back, emphasizing the defender’s crucial role for Liverpool this season. Klopp expressed bewilderment over Southgate’s decision not to award Gomez with more England caps, stating, “Joe Gomez. Gareth, honestly.”

“I am not standing here telling Gareth who he should pick but you can get one player and have four positions covered,” he said last week. “Wonderful. If you play football at this level, there is (big) difference between centre-half, full-back, right, left, to the No 6 – and he is capable of that transition in his mind.

“He is one of those stories. What a wonderful player he is and I am so happy he can show that again. In midfield, the game is coming from all angles. Everything changes and he has dealt with it so well, it’s crazy. Really good and super-important.”