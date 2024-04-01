Klopp Hails Liverpool’s Resilience in Victory Over Brighton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his lack of surprise at his team’s consistent performance levels following their hard-fought 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, propelling them two points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Manchester City’s draw with Arsenal.

Despite conceding an early goal, Liverpool rallied back with goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah securing the victory. Alexis Mac Allister, who provided the assist for Salah’s winner, drew particular praise from Klopp for his outstanding contribution.

Mac Allister, signed from Brighton for £35 million in the summer, continues to impress, further validating Klopp’s decision to bring him to Anfield. The German manager commended not only Mac Allister but also the collective effort of his squad in maintaining their high standards.

The Liverpool manager said: “I saw a lot of special performances today. Yes, Macca was incredible – absolutely incredible – but when you have that kind of talent, when you have that kind of character, then you should show it. It’s Macca, he can do that – so do it. That’s Conor [Bradley], that’s [Jarell] Quansah, that’s Wataru, that’s Dom… they are that good. That’s Joe Gomez.

“The boys are good, so show it. Yes, I am the biggest fan of these boys but I stopped being surprised if they really perform on the highest level because it is just what I want them to do and then when they do it it’s fine. If they cannot do it then I think about why and how we could help, but when they do it I am not as surprised as others maybe, I am just happy the more often they can do it. Great game, so many moments and then Caoimh [Kelleher] puts the ball out of the corner. I saw that pretty well and I didn’t expect the hand coming. There he was and it was really cool. As I said, difficult game, good performance, fantastic result.”