Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, has lauded the talents of Alexis Mac Allister, asserting that the Argentinian midfielder surpasses others in his position.

Klopp’s praise followed Mac Allister’s standout performance in Liverpool’s commanding 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday, where the 25-year-old played a pivotal role.

Securing Mac Allister in a £35 million deal from Brighton last summer has proven to be a strategic move for the Reds. The midfielder has seamlessly integrated into Klopp’s squad, often forming a dynamic partnership with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in the heart of Liverpool’s midfield.

In a press briefing, Klopp shared his insights on Mac Allister’s unique qualities, stating, “I was now part of the discussions. Let me say like this, I know this boy, and since summer, we wanted to have him. He didn’t play the simple six at Brighton, but he’s an incredibly smart player— incredibly smart. And as long as you can create a compact formation mark, he is an outstanding six.”

The German manager’s admiration for Mac Allister extends beyond his positional play, emphasizing the midfielder’s intelligence and ability to contribute significantly to Liverpool’s tactical setup.

As Klopp’s remarks highlight, Mac Allister’s role transcends the conventional expectations of a number six player, showcasing his versatility and footballing intellect. Liverpool’s investment in the Argentinian midfielder appears to be paying dividends, providing Klopp’s side with a multifaceted asset in their quest for success.