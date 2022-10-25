World
King Charles III Appoints Rishi Sunak As UK Prime Minister
King Charles III of the United Kingdom monarch has appointed Rishi Sunakas Prime Minister.
This was after he received the 42-year-old at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
In a post on the Royal Family’s Twitter handle, a photo from the meeting was shared and captioned, “The King received The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP at Buckingham Palace today.
“His Majesty asked him to form a new Administration. Mr. Sunak accepted His Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”