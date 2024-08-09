Kimmich Anticipates Midfield Role Under Bayern’s Kompany

Joshua Kimmich, the versatile Bayern Munich star, has indicated that he expects to continue playing in central midfield under the guidance of the club’s new manager, Vincent Kompany.

Speaking at a charity event for the Serge Gnabry Foundation, Kimmich shared his thoughts during an exclusive interview with Sky.

“So far, I have only played and trained in central midfield. I believe that is the initial plan. In general, he (Kompany) knows, I know, we all know, that I can play both positions. Where I end up playing is up to the coach,” he said.