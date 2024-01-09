Killings: Tinubu Determined to Secure Plateau – Muftwang

Governor Caleb Muftwang has hailed the Christian community and Muslim leaders in the state who came together for a solemn peace walk to Plateau State Government House to commemorate the tragic loss of hundreds of lives during the Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.

The protesters brought forward their 10-points demand for peace.

Reacting , Muftwang said, “I am extremely grateful for the support of the Christian Community and the Muslim Leaders and I wish to assure them that there will be a prompt delivery of their 10 point demand to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The President, and my Administration, we are determined to secure our land and end this cycle of violence, I promise that the bloodshed will not be in vain.”