Killings: Nigeria May Become Somalia – Muftwang

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, has said that Nigeria may become like war-torn Somalia if the killings going on in the country continue to take place unchecked.

On Christmas Eve of 2023, terrorists attacked some communities in Plateau during which they killed over a 200 residents and left many injured in addition to the burning of properties.

This prompted the warning by Muftwang who spoke when he received the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who was on a condolence visit.

The governor said: “It is unfortunate that this cycle has continued for years. We are praying that as a nation we will get it right so that we toe the path of justice and don’t allow people to slip into self-help, because once we allow the people to go into self-help, we will become another Somalia.

“I think I can, with all boldness, say that I see a desire for a shift with the current president. I see a desire to change the narratives, rewrite the story and get things right. I have interacted with him a couple of times, and I think he carries a burden to end this violence.

“What we need is a mass of critical leaders to rally round him to be able to expand his scope so that he understands the root and immediate causes of these problems and to proffer solutions.”

Mutfwang said further: “There is an economy that has been built around this insecurity. We need to know who the financiers are and who paid for the hundreds of AK-47 rifles. Where did they get them from?”