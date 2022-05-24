Headline

Killings In South-East Barbaric, Says Gumi

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
Sheikh Ahmad Gumi
Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has described the criminality by unknown gunmen perpetrating in the South-East as barbaric.

The unknown gunmen recently killed an Anambra lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye, whom they beheaded.

In the past few days, they have engaged in the shooting of unarmed people in villages in Anambra.

Reacting to news that they killed a woman, four kids and six northerners, Gumi said there is now moral high ground to condemn their activities.

He wrote on Facebook, “IPOB: unknown Gumnen Massacre of innocent people.

“By denouncing extrajudicial killings for whatever reason from whoever, government or individuals or groups, we have now the moral high ground to condemn this heinous crime committed by these savages and barbarians under the guise of tribalism.

“Allah Is enough for us.”

