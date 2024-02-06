Killing Of three Obas Is Highest Insult To Yoruba Race – OPC

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has described the killing of three Obas in Ekiti and Kwara states as the highest insult to the Yoruba race and an abomination that would only be cleansed with the blood of their murderers.

OPC President, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, made the submission in a Press Release issued in Lagos on Monday, while revealing that the organisation was eagerly waiting to be invited and mobilised by the Yoruba governors to join the manhunt for the monarchs’ killers.

“Our Obas are next to God traditionally. To kill an Oba is unheard of, not to talk of killing three Obas within one week. It is the highest insult to us as Yoruba people, and these evildoers will not be allowed to go scot-free,”

Afolabi said. “The killers must face the full consequences of their evil, dead or alive.

“If criminals can get away with killing three royal fathers like chickens, then who is safe?”

Afolabi said the Ekiti and Kwara governors and the Federal Government should mobilise patriotic groups like OPC and Agbekoya to join the effort in making Yoruba land safe again.

“Today, we have a dangerous threat hanging over our heads and this is time for all hands to be on deck to make our land and people safe again,” the OPC President emphasised.

Throwing its weight behind the call by Oyo State’s Governor Seyi Makinde for the creation of state police, OPC said that the formal security agencies were clearly overwhelmed by the widespread and nationwide cases of killing, kidnapping and abduction perpetrated by non-state actors.

“The Federal Government and the National Assembly must allow states to run their own police formations. We operate a Federal Constitution and we need to allow the Governor and House of Assembly to take control of security by themselves, instead of running to Abuja for permission to confront the slightest security challenges.

“These criminals are exploiting the usually slow response time of an over-centralised, Abuja-controlled Federal police to cause havoc and escape justice. The time now calls for the evolving of a decentralised security system to meet our policing and security needs.”

OPC demanded that South-West governors should purchase sophisticated arms purchased for Amotekun.

The organisation commiserated with the government and people of Ekiti State for the killing last week’s Monday of their two traditional rulers: Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area and Elesun of Esun Ekiti in Ajoni, Ikole Local Government Area.

Additionally, OPC sent condolences to the people and government of Kwara State over the killing of Oba Segun Aremu-Cole in his palace at Koro town in Ekiti Local Government Area on Thursday.

Afolabi added: “This is the time to emphasise our true Federalism. Nigeria’s constituent parts must be able to fulfil their primary responsibility of protecting citizens. Any government that is unable to cater for the welfare and security of citizens, as well as maintain law and order, has lost its legitimacy, because the protection of life and property is a fundamental responsibility of government.

“At present, life in Nigeria is short and brutish. We cannot continue with this ‘survival of the wicked’ existence.

“OPC has said before under President Muhammadu Buhari that the governors cannot be expected to use stones, Dane guns and catapults to confront criminals armed with AK47 and anti-aircraft guns. Governors must be allowed to return fire for fire. And force must be met with extraordinary force.”