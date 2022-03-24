Kidney Diseases: Zulum Approves N50m For UMTH’s Research On Prevalence In Borno

Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the sum of N50 million as grant for the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH, to research into the prevalence of Kidney diseases in Borno state.

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the UMTH, Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo, disclosed Zulum’s intervention to the hospital’s kidney centre, during an interview with journalists in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

This was according to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria, published March 23, 2022 by Daily Nigerian online news.

“Recently, His Excellency, the Governor of Borno approved a research grant of N50 million for our kidney centre so that we can conduct research in kidney diseases that are prevalent in this society. Research is part of our work here and we are conducting it. Cancer research is also our priority,” Mr Ahidjo was quoted in the report.

The CMD, added the report, urged other organisations and kind-hearted individuals to emulate the state government’s kind gesture, explaining that the UMTH’s mandate included the provision of clinical services as well as training and research that would help in containing prevalent diseases.

“We are professionals in the academic field. So, the clinical services, training and research are incorporated in every aspect of the hospital’s operations,” he said.

Mr Ahidjo assured that the hospital would continue to remain committed to ensuring that patients in the North-East zone got the best services.

Meanwhile, a ministerial committee, under the leadership of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mamuda Mamman, which concluded an on-the-spot assessment of projects and special interventions in the hospital, has expressed satisfaction which what was on the ground, the NAN report said.

“From what we have seen, I can testify that UMTH is really a centre of excellence. I can assure you that if we maintain this trend, medical tourism in Nigeria will be a thing of the past,” Mr Mamman was quoted by the report.