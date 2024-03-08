Kidnapping: Ensure Release of Kaduna Schoolchildren, Teachers – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has urged government to see to the release of the over 200 schoolchildren and a teacher abducted from a local primary and junior secondary school in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.

This was as the former governor of Anambra State advocated for measures that would prevent the reoccurrence of such.

In a post on X, Obi said, “Just yesterday, I was lamenting the horrible spate of killings, terror attacks, and abductions in the country, while calling for more concerted efforts to combat the continuing menace of nationwide insecurity. We are again confronted with the ugly news of the abduction of over 200 pupils and students plus a teacher of local primary and junior secondary schools in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State. While every effort should be directed towards the safe release of the children, better security measures need to be implemented to avoid future occurrences. While insecurity has continued to bear down on every sector of our national existence, its negative impact on education will be more devastating for the nation.

“We are already contending with an army of over 18 million out-of-school children, arising from the closure of schools due to insecurity. Further attacks on schools will only aggravate these numbers, drive more children into the streets, and add to the insecurity situation of the country. I once again appeal to the government, both state and federal, to explore all possible means to ensure the safe release of the abducted school children and their teachers.

“I urge every Nigerian to continue to work and pray for the nation so that we can collectively conquer these unusual challenges. We must ensure that every Nigerian child can pursue their dreams and aspirations in a safe and secure nation.

“This is our duty in the New Nigeria which is POssible. -PO”