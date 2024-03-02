Kidnapping, Banditry in South-West Has Increased – Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has stated that kidnapping and banditry in the South-West has increased dramatically in the past 20 years.

This was as he lamented that the result of the ugly trend is the increase in food prices due to the lack of access to farms by farmers caused by the insecurity in the region.

In a statement on X, the monarch warned that the menace of insecurity must not be allowed to hamper economic options and reduce Nigeria’s food security.

He said, “It was a huge obligation to convene a Yoruba Security Summit alongside the Southwest traditional institutions, which welcomed in partnership the six state governments and other important stakeholders.

“The summit is very crucial to maintaining national cohesion, stability, and peace in our nation. Without peace, no nation can experience substantial economic growth and competitive industrialization in the twenty-first century.

“The Southwest’s rate of kidnappings, murders, banditry, and maimings has increased dramatically over the past 20 years, endangering the very fabric of human life.

“We have faced threats to our independence, liberty, & the benefits of diversity, endured severe insecurity, and jeopardised the foundation of our shared nationality. Many families, communities, and individuals suffered and endured hardship, pain, and sorrow at no fault of theirs.

“Farmers’ communities were no longer able to enjoy the unrestricted freedom to farm for the benefits of their families, socioeconomic development, and the export of commodities both domestically and out of the country.

“The result of this ugly development is the inflation that we’re acutely experiencing.

“With hindsight, our political representatives betrayed their constituents at those crucial moments in history, as their voices were muted when destinies relied upon them.

“Amotekun, traditional local securities, and others have been working assiduously to complement the efforts of our security apparatus. Significantly, the menace of insecurity must not be allowed to hamper our economic options and reduce our nation’s food security.

“Importantly, securing the lives and property of our citizens is a prerequisite for ensuring economic growth, eradicating inflation, enabling food security, and being productive across the board.

“We have committed to and set out to do this. We must embrace a cohesive security agreement through our traditional institutions, as our oneness and prosperity are indivisible.

“We shall stop at nothing to fulfil our commitment to our people.”