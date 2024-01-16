Kidnappers Detain School Principal After Delivering Ransom

Kidnappers have held a retired school principal who approached them to deliver ransom for the release of abductees.

The 8ncident happened in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed on X by the former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani.

Sani shared, “A retired School principal who volunteered to deliver ransom to kidnappers in order to secure the release of a victim has also been held by the kidnappers in Birnin Gwari lg,Kaduna state.He’s been in captivity for 3 days now,the abductors made calls to his family for his ransom.”