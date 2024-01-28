Kidnappers Cure Victim of Frequent Urination

A local government chairman in Benue State has been cured of frequent urination after he was fed with banana leaves by kidnappers.

This was disclosed by a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, who wondered if that could be a cure for prostrate enlargement for men.

Sani tweeted, “A Local Government Chairman from the North Central Benue state of Nigeria, who was recently abducted and released, revealed that his kidnappers fed him with Banana leaves, to his amazement, it miraculously stopped his frequent urination. Could this be an accidental discovery of cure for prostate enlargement or cancer for men?”