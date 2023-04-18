Kidnapped Kaduna Female Students Escape From Terrorists’ Den

-El-Rufai expresses delight, praises students for sheer courage

The eight female students of Government Secondary School, Awon – who were kidnapped by terrorists on Monday 3rd April 2023 in the Awon general area of Kachia LGA – have escaped from the terrorists’ den.

The students, according to preliminary briefings, escaped from a thick forest around the Kaduna – Niger interstate boundaries, and walked for days before arriving at a location (kept undisclosed for security reasons) where they were harboured.

Human intelligence sources subsequently alerted the Kaduna State Government for immediate evacuation.

El-rufai, on receipt of the intelligence directed MISHA to liaise with the 1 Division Nigerian Army for urgent evacuation of the students to Kaduna Metropolis, as it was credibly gathered that the terrorists were combing forests in the area to recapture the students.

The students have been safely evacuated to a military facility where they are presently receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai has expressed his delight over the development, and has praised the students for demonstrating sheer courage and resilience in making their escape from captivity.

The Governor admonished them to view the horrific experience as a turning point, and pursue their education with renewed vigour for a purposeful future.

The Governor also commended the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Major General OT Akinjobi for the prompt evacuation and the ongoing medicals being conducted on the students.