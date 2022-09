Khachanov Beats Kyrgios To Reach US Open Semi-finals

Russia’s Karen Khachanov reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open on Tuesday with a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 win over Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios.

Khachanov, seeded 27, fired 30 aces and a total of 63 winners past Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios in a big-serving contest.

The 26-year-old will face fifth seed Casper Ruud of Norway for a place in Sunday’s final.

AFP