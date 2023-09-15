Keyamo Welcomes Egyptian Aviation Minister, Highlights Investment Opportunities

In a bid to bolster the aviation sector, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reaffirmed the Nigerian government’s commitment to attracting investments. He extended a warm welcome to Lt. Gen. Mohammed Abbas Helmy (Rtd), the Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation, during their meeting today at his office in Abuja.

Keyamo expressed his gratitude to the Egyptian Civil Aviation team for their offers of Maintenance, Repairs, and Overhaul (MRO) services and other technical support for Nigeria’s aviation sector. He emphasized Nigeria’s strong desire to transform the aviation industry and encouraged innovative minds to participate in its development. Keyamo highlighted Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination, citing its large population and vast market opportunities.

“Many African countries are grappling with liquidity issues, and this has had a detrimental impact on aviation sector development, particularly in terms of infrastructure, such as terminals, runways, and safety equipment,” Keyamo observed.

In response, Lt. Gen. Helmy (Rtd) noted that Egypt and Nigeria share similar ambitions and aspirations in the aviation sector. He emphasized the importance of cooperation to leverage the collective experience of both nations. Lt. Gen. Helmy highlighted the significance of civil aviation as a revenue-generating contributor to the national economy and disclosed Egypt’s willingness to manage Nigerian airports through concessions and construct airports in line with Nigeria’s preferences, primarily through private sector involvement.

Furthermore, he informed Minister Keyamo that Egypt Air Company possesses a dedicated MRO facility that provides robust support, suggesting potential areas of collaboration between the two countries.

Lt. Gen. Helmy concluded the meeting by extending an invitation to Minister Keyamo and officials from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to visit Egypt for an exploratory trip to Cairo in November of this year, fostering greater cooperation between the two nations.