Keyamo To Appeal As Court Dismisses Case Against Atiku

On Monday, a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the case filed by Festus Keyamo, SAN, against the candidate of the PDP in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, over the SPV saga.

The case was dismissed principally because the court was of the opinion that law-enforcement agencies were not given enough time to commence investigations before the suit was filed, amongst other sundry reasons.

On behalf of Keyamo, Asst. Head of Chambers, Abuja Office, John Aineto, said an appeal against the ruling will imediately be filed.

He said, “Our client respectfully disagrees with the reasons for the said decision because the law-enforcement agencies did not indicate their willingness to commence investigations, even if they were given more time. We want to establish a legal principle that the society cannot wait as infinitum for law-enforcement agencies to do their statutory duties. The suit was designed to prompt the agencies to show their READINESS to investigate.

“We are immediately filing an appeal against the said decision to the Court of Appeal as the struggle on this issue continues.”